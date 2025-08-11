Market Analysts see Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] gaining to $11.50. Time to buy?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] price surged by 10.27 percent to reach at $0.73.

A sum of 28259357 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.72M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc shares reached a high of $7.93 and dropped to a low of $7.21 until finishing in the latest session at $7.84.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.84. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $9.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on PTON stock. On May 09, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 9 to 8.

Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 9.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.79. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.48 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.42% and a Gross Margin at 49.12%. Peloton Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.78%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$44804.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.79% and a Quick Ratio of 1.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PTON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $89.54%, or 90.25%% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors.