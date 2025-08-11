Market Analysts see Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] closed the trading session at $9.56 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.37, while the highest price level was $9.7.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.44 percent and weekly performance of -4.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.18M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 13851272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $10.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.84% and a Gross Margin at -4.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.03%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.79%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$55566.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 72.76%, or 73.96% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51.42 million shares, which is approximately 10.87%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.69 million in CLF stocks shares.