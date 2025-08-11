Market Analysts see Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] gaining to $20.25. Time to buy?

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] price plunged by -6.06 percent to reach at -$0.65.

A sum of 33861906 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.05M shares. Cleanspark Inc shares reached a high of $11.34 and dropped to a low of $9.82 until finishing in the latest session at $10.07.

The one-year CLSK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.18. The average equity rating for CLSK stock is currently 1.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Cleanspark Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

CLSK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.80 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleanspark Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.50% and a Gross Margin at -6.37%. Cleanspark Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 46.28%.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cleanspark Inc. ( CLSK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.09%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cleanspark Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cleanspark Inc. (CLSK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1083185.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.37% and a Quick Ratio of 4.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CLSK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleanspark Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.44. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $63.25%, or 64.75%% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.07 million shares, which is approximately 7.9011%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$251.02 million in CLSK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$113.62 million in CLSK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1156%.