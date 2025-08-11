Market Analysts see AT&T, Inc [T] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

AT&T, Inc [NYSE: T] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.08 at the close of the session, up 0.07%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.86M shares, T reached a trading volume of 23586360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T, Inc [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for AT&T, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on T stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T, Inc [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.82, while it was recorded at 27.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.64 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T, Inc [T] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.01% and a Gross Margin at 42.81%. AT&T, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.21%.

AT&T, Inc (T) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AT&T, Inc. ( T), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.12%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AT&T, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AT&T, Inc (T) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AT&T, Inc’s (T) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AT&T, Inc (T) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AT&T, Inc. (T) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $89793.6 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for AT&T, Inc [T]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T, Inc posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc go to 3.25%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T, Inc [T]

There are presently around 66.20% of T stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 629.67 million shares, which is approximately 8.75% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 527.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.80 billion in T stocks shares.