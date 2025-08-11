MARA Holdings Inc [MARA] fell -10.84% so far this year. What now?

MARA Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] loss -3.57% on the last trading session, reaching $15.38 price per share at the time.

MARA Holdings Inc represents 370.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.70 billion with the latest information. MARA stock price has been found in the range of $15.29 to $16.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.79M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 25524359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $23.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MARA Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for MARA Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Sell rating on MARA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

MARA Holdings Inc [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.05 for MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.48, while it was recorded at 15.78 for the last single week of trading, and 16.99 for the last 200 days.

MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MARA Holdings Inc [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.51% and a Gross Margin at -31.58%. MARA Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 85.02%.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for MARA Holdings Inc. ( MARA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.26%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, MARA Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on MARA Holdings Inc’s (MARA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, MARA Holdings Inc. (MARA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4465592.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MARA Holdings Inc posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]

There are presently around $58.35%, or 58.79%% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43.02 million shares, which is approximately 15.436%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$640.99 million in MARA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$211.25 million in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.819%.