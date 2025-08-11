Lyft Inc [LYFT] is 22.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] price plunged by -5.63 percent to reach at -$0.8.

A sum of 24256749 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.11M shares. Lyft Inc shares reached a high of $14.4 and dropped to a low of $13.39 until finishing in the latest session at $13.41.

The one-year LYFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.62. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYFT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.58 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 14.04 for the last single week of trading, and 14.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.31% and a Gross Margin at 34.95%. Lyft Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.51%.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lyft Inc. ( LYFT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.07%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.78%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lyft Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lyft Inc’s (LYFT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31421.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LYFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyft Inc go to 13.87%.

Lyft Inc [LYFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 88.74%, or 92.50% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 59.08 million shares, which is approximately 14.53% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 34.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.86 million in LYFT stocks shares.