LegalZoom.com Inc [LZ] Stock trading around $10.98 per share: What’s Next?

LegalZoom.com Inc [NASDAQ: LZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.64%.

Over the last 12 months, LZ stock rose by 46.21%. The one-year LegalZoom.com Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.9. The average equity rating for LZ stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.98 billion, with 180.08 million shares outstanding and 119.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LZ stock reached a trading volume of 12929606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LegalZoom.com Inc [LZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LZ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

LZ Stock Performance Analysis:

LegalZoom.com Inc [LZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.64. With this latest performance, LZ shares gained by 19.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.44 for LegalZoom.com Inc [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.96, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LegalZoom.com Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.83% and a Gross Margin at 62.83%. LegalZoom.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.07%.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for LegalZoom.com Inc. ( LZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.58%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, LegalZoom.com Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc’s (LZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $29844.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.77% and a Quick Ratio of 0.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LegalZoom.com Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LegalZoom.com Inc go to 14.44%.

LegalZoom.com Inc [LZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.63%, or 89.75%% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28.63 million shares, which is approximately 15.5358%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$153.48 million in LZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$137.57 million in LZ stock with ownership which is approximately 8.8986%.