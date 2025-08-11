Keefe Bruyette lifts Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bitfarms Ltd [NASDAQ: BITF] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.24 at the close of the session, down -3.12%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.01M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 20139570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $3.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Bitfarms Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on BITF stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0907, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0871 for Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0146, while it was recorded at 1.2440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3499 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.93% and a Gross Margin at -10.61%. Bitfarms Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.09%.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bitfarms Ltd. ( BITF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -16.30%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bitfarms Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bitfarms Ltd’s (BITF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bitfarms Ltd posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BITF.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]

There are presently around $20.65%, or 22.55%% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19.71 million shares, which is approximately 4.9128%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.01 million in BITF stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$13.27 million in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 1.287%.