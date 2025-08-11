Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] Revenue clocked in at $9.14 billion, down -22.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained 0.23% or 0.01 points to close at $4.33 with a heavy trading volume of 13428652 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.31, the shares rose to $4.4 and dropped to $4.285, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBLU points out that the company has recorded -33.38% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.97M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 13428652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Jetblue Airways Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBLU stock. On March 04, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 9 to 7.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.43.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.91% in the past year of trading.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.43% and a Gross Margin at 16.79%. Jetblue Airways Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Jetblue Airways Corp. ( JBLU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.12%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Jetblue Airways Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Jetblue Airways Corp’s (JBLU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jetblue Airways Corp posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jetblue Airways Corp go to 29.69%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]

There are presently around $86.85%, or 96.57% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55.28 million shares, which is approximately 16.0197% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.22 million in JBLU stocks shares.