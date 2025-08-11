Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] fell -72.74% so far this year. What now?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IOVA] slipped around -0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.11 at the close of the session, down -20.08%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.95M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 43378293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has IOVA stock performed recently?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.27. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.31 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.02% and a Gross Margin at 10.81%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.44%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. ( IOVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -53.16%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -41.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -52.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$465298.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.27% and a Quick Ratio of 2.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc go to 47.20%.

Insider trade positions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]

There are presently around $74.67%, or 74.93%% of IOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.1113%. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 25.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$207.98 million in IOVA stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$192.46 million in IOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 8.4254%.