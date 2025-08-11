Investec lifts Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infosys Ltd ADR [NYSE: INFY] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.12 during the day while it closed the day at $15.99.

Infosys Ltd ADR stock has also loss -2.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INFY stock has declined by -8.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.10% and lost -23.82% year-on date.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $66.43 billion, with 4.15 billion shares outstanding and 4.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.93M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 13909181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Infosys Ltd ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.94

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.38% and a Gross Margin at 30.47%. Infosys Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.42%.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Infosys Ltd ADR. ( INFY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.46%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 18.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Infosys Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 27.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Infosys Ltd ADR’s (INFY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Infosys Ltd ADR. (INFY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9889.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.16% and a Quick Ratio of 2.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Ltd ADR posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Ltd ADR go to 7.49%.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $14.20%, or 14.20%% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 66.65 million shares, which is approximately 1.6098%. FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 35.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$659.11 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $$493.73 million in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6404%.