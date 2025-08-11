Intel Corp [INTC] moved up 0.91: Why It’s Important

Intel Corp [NASDAQ: INTC] closed the trading session at $19.95 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.61, while the highest price level was $20.02.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.61 percent and weekly performance of 3.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.37M shares, INTC reached to a volume of 75049267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corp [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $22.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Intel Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Intel Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on INTC stock. On April 25, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 25 to 22.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corp [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.79 for Intel Corp [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.48, while it was recorded at 19.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.66 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corp [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.29% and a Gross Margin at 29.76%. Intel Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.64%.

Intel Corp (INTC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Intel Corp. ( INTC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -19.24%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -10.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Intel Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -14.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Intel Corp (INTC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Intel Corp’s (INTC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.52%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Intel Corp (INTC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intel Corp. (INTC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$188282.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.24% and a Quick Ratio of 0.92%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intel Corp [INTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corp posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.43. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC.

Intel Corp [INTC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $67.62%, or 67.67%% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 393.49 million shares, which is approximately 9.2216%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 361.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.2 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.96 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5123%.