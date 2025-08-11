Iamgold Corp [IAG] gain 99.47% so far this year. What now?

Iamgold Corp [NYSE: IAG] loss -2.85% on the last trading session, reaching $7.5 price per share at the time.

Iamgold Corp represents 575.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.31 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $7.38 to $7.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.26M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 17211729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Iamgold Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Iamgold Corp [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.30 for Iamgold Corp [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.25, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iamgold Corp [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.34% and a Gross Margin at 31.69%. Iamgold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 40.44%.

According to recent financial data for Iamgold Corp. ( IAG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.28%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 15.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Iamgold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Iamgold Corp’s (IAG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iamgold Corp posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iamgold Corp go to 24.42%.

There are presently around $78.07%, or 78.18%% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 48.63 million shares, which is approximately 9.2553%. DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 34.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$130.84 million in IAG stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $$77.57 million in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9368%.