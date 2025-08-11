Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN] gain 19.99% so far this year. What now?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc [NASDAQ: HBAN] price surged by 1.39 percent to reach at $0.22.

A sum of 18516165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.77M shares. Huntington Bancshares, Inc shares reached a high of $16.14 and dropped to a low of $15.8732 until finishing in the latest session at $16.09.

The one-year HBAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.76. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 1.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on HBAN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.37 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 16.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.67%. Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.45%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. ( HBAN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.43%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

HBAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc go to 13.58%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $88.41%, or 89.24% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 171.75 million shares, which is approximately 11.8352%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 130.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3663%.