Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] Stock trading around $51.94 per share: What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] gained 1.74% or 0.89 points to close at $51.94 with a heavy trading volume of 23104454 shares.

It opened the trading session at $52.055, the shares rose to $52.7 and dropped to $50.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMS points out that the company has recorded 28.34% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 43.80M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 23104454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $61 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on HIMS stock. On February 18, 2025, analysts increased their price target for HIMS shares from 42 to 60.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 100.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.46.

Trading performance analysis for HIMS stock

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.96. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.45 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.67, while it was recorded at 54.60 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.80% and a Gross Margin at 67.11%. Hims & Hers Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.62%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hims & Hers Health Inc. ( HIMS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 41.88%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 16.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc’s (HIMS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $118265.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.98% and a Quick Ratio of 4.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.28. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc go to 28.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]

There are presently around $81.30%, or 91.36%% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.47 million shares, which is approximately 7.6746%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$294.25 million in HIMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$121.94 million in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.814%.