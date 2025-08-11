Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] Revenue clocked in at $149.69 million, down -50.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Heron Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HRTX] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.46 during the day while it closed the day at $1.32.

Heron Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -21.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HRTX stock has declined by -39.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.26% and lost -50.56% year-on date.

The market cap for HRTX stock reached $201.38 million, with 153.25 million shares outstanding and 151.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 14948344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on HRTX stock. On March 13, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HRTX shares from 4 to 5.

HRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.89. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -40.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1496, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1258 for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9902, while it was recorded at 1.7060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8736 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.96% and a Gross Margin at 74.61%. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$7622.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.23%, or 83.85%% of HRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 26.71 million shares, which is approximately 17.5395%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$30.16 million in HRTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$29.14 million in HRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4663%.