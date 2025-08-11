Hecla Mining Co [HL] Stock trading around $7.6 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Co [NYSE: HL] gained 5.26% on the last trading session, reaching $7.6 price per share at the time.

Hecla Mining Co represents 663.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.09 billion with the latest information. HL stock price has been found in the range of $7.191 to $7.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.41M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 32368728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Co [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $4.40, while ROTH MKM kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 55.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Co [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.57. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.31 for Hecla Mining Co [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Co [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Co [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.90% and a Gross Margin at 26.47%. Hecla Mining Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.41%.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hecla Mining Co. ( HL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.67%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hecla Mining Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hecla Mining Co’s (HL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hecla Mining Co. (HL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $54486.34 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.67% and a Quick Ratio of 1.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Hecla Mining Co [HL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Co posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hecla Mining Co go to 43.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hecla Mining Co [HL]

There are presently around $64.94%, or 69.08%% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.48 million shares, which is approximately 9.6386%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 52.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$254.34 million in HL stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$242.86 million in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 8.1145%.