Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Stock trading around $4.88 per share: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.99 during the day while it closed the day at $4.88.

Grab Holdings Limited stock has also gained 1.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRAB stock has declined by -1.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.50% and gained 53.94% year-on date.

The market cap for GRAB stock reached $19.89 billion, with 3.95 billion shares outstanding and 2.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.63M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 21918421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $6.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. On February 04, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for GRAB shares from 5.50 to 5.45.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRAB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.87.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.19 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.02% and a Gross Margin at 42.87%. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.65%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Grab Holdings Limited. ( GRAB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.77%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Grab Holdings Limited’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Grab Holdings Limited. (GRAB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9940.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.88% and a Quick Ratio of 1.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grab Holdings Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRAB.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $60.44%, or 77.77%% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 401.8 million shares, which is approximately 10.1342%. TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/, holding 222.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$791.32 million in GRAB stocks shares; and TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/, currently with $$704.39 million in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0046%.