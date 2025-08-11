GIBO Holdings Ltd [GIBO] is -99.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GIBO Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GIBO] loss -4.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.04 price per share at the time.

GIBO Holdings Ltd represents 199.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.46 million with the latest information. GIBO stock price has been found in the range of $0.0365 to $0.0389.

If compared to the average trading volume of 103.74M shares, GIBO reached a trading volume of 47683250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GIBO stock

GIBO Holdings Ltd [GIBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.79. With this latest performance, GIBO shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0258, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1197 for GIBO Holdings Ltd [GIBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6941, while it was recorded at 0.0446 for the last single week of trading.

GIBO Holdings Ltd (GIBO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for GIBO Holdings Ltd. ( GIBO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.62%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, GIBO Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

GIBO Holdings Ltd (GIBO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on GIBO Holdings Ltd’s (GIBO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, GIBO Holdings Ltd. (GIBO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $260000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GIBO Holdings Ltd [GIBO]

There are presently around 0.37% of GIBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors.