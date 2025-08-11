FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] fell -97.41% so far this year. What now?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] closed the trading session at $0.11 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.101, while the highest price level was $0.1149.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -97.41 percent and weekly performance of -30.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -97.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -66.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -92.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, FOXO reached to a volume of 17123013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FOXO stock trade performance evaluation

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.47. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -66.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0320, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0630 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3833, while it was recorded at 0.1299 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8026 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.30%. FOXO Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.42%.

FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on FOXO Technologies Inc’s (FOXO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.54%, or 0.55%% of FOXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 91219.0 shares, which is approximately 0.0882%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 42659.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11329.0 in FOXO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$10481.0 in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0381%.