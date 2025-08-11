Ford Motor Co [F] moved up 0.35: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Co [NYSE: F] price surged by 0.35 percent to reach at $0.04.

A sum of 48228835 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 86.65M shares. Ford Motor Co shares reached a high of $11.37 and dropped to a low of $11.21 until finishing in the latest session at $11.32.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.4. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 3.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Co [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $10.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 3.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Co [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.20. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Co [F] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.45% and a Gross Margin at 7.09%. Ford Motor Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.70%.

Ford Motor Co (F) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ford Motor Co. ( F), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.11%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ford Motor Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.13%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ford Motor Co (F) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ford Motor Co’s (F) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ford Motor Co. (F) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $18421.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 0.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

F Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Co posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co go to -4.37%.

Ford Motor Co [F] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $62.71%, or 62.90%% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 343.16 million shares, which is approximately 8.6113%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 281.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.53 billion in F stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.14 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2798%.