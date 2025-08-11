For Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PLTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.19%.

Over the last 12 months, PLTR stock rose by 147.20%. The one-year Palantir Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.18. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $441.41 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 2.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 77.13M shares, PLTR stock reached a trading volume of 62282153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $150.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 74.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 258.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.32.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.19. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.31 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.24, while it was recorded at 176.53 for the last single week of trading, and 99.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.55% and a Gross Margin at 80.03%. Palantir Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.18%.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.30%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Palantir Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $193925.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.32% and a Quick Ratio of 6.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PLTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palantir Technologies Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc go to 39.69%.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $55.43%, or 57.51%% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 201.59 million shares, which is approximately 9.0335%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 119.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.03 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.06 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 1.8827%.