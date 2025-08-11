For Oscar Health Inc [OSCR], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Oscar Health Inc [NYSE: OSCR] traded at a high on 2025-08-08, posting a 1.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.46.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16217406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oscar Health Inc stands at 6.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for OSCR stock reached $3.94 billion, with 222.91 million shares outstanding and 180.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.58M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 16217406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on OSCR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.28.

How has OSCR stock performed recently?

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.84. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.14 for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.75, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.21%. Oscar Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.50%.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oscar Health Inc. ( OSCR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.04%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oscar Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oscar Health Inc posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc go to 123.54%.

Insider trade positions for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]

There are presently around $84.21%, or 87.77%% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.38 million shares, which is approximately 7.2839%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$224.25 million in OSCR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$201.33 million in OSCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.332%.