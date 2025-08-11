For Nu Holdings Ltd [NU], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Nu Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NU] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.11.

A sum of 21269990 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 63.84M shares. Nu Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $12.5899 and dropped to a low of $12.25 until finishing in the latest session at $12.3.

The one-year NU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.46. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $14.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $14.60 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd stock.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, NU shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nu Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.82%. Nu Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 19.85%.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.91%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.39%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nu Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd’s (NU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.97%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nu Holdings Ltd posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Holdings Ltd go to 36.26%.

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 80.07%, or 84.24% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 251.3 million shares, which is approximately 5.2484% of the company. CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 217.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in NU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.4 billion in NU stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8837%.