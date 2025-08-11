For IonQ Inc [IONQ], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.78%.

Over the last 12 months, IONQ stock rose by 0.19%. The one-year IonQ Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.57. The average equity rating for IONQ stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.42 billion, with 269.60 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.70M shares, IONQ stock reached a trading volume of 20352766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $49.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on IONQ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.86 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.41, while it was recorded at 41.09 for the last single week of trading, and 33.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IonQ Inc [IONQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -670.82% and a Gross Margin at 1.14%. IonQ Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -885.21%.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for IonQ Inc. ( IONQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -57.06%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -49.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, IonQ Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -39.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on IonQ Inc’s (IONQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1139017.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.76% and a Quick Ratio of 7.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

IONQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IonQ Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to -5.01%.

IonQ Inc [IONQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $35.19%, or 36.29%% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20.31 million shares, which is approximately 9.5955%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$99.55 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$29.68 million in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9943%.