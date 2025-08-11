For Carnival Corp [CCL], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Carnival Corp [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $28.37 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.32, while the highest price level was $29.13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.12 percent and weekly performance of -2.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.72M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 18007303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $32.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Carnival Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $30 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corp [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.18, while it was recorded at 29.12 for the last single week of trading, and 24.00 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.23% and a Gross Margin at 28.99%. Carnival Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.72%.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Carnival Corp. ( CCL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.02%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Carnival Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Carnival Corp’s (CCL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corp [CCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corp go to 22.98%.

Carnival Corp [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 68.04% of CCL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113.84 million shares, which is approximately 8.985% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 68.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in CCL stocks shares.