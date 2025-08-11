For B2gold Corp [BTG], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

B2gold Corp [AMEX: BTG] loss -6.53% or -0.25 points to close at $3.58 with a heavy trading volume of 43249928 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.73, the shares rose to $3.76 and dropped to $3.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTG points out that the company has recorded 43.78% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 44.20M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 43249928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for B2gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2025, representing the official price target for B2gold Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2gold Corp [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2gold Corp [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of 36.23% and a Gross Margin at 41.34%. B2gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.96%.

B2gold Corp (BTG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for B2gold Corp. ( BTG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, B2gold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on B2gold Corp’s (BTG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, B2gold Corp. (BTG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$66938.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.98% and a Quick Ratio of 0.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2gold Corp posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2gold Corp go to 58.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at B2gold Corp [BTG]

There are presently around 66.12% of BTG stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 118.11 million shares, which is approximately 9.04% of the company. FMR LLC, holding 59.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.41 million in BTG stocks shares.