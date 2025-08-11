For Alphabet Inc [GOOG], Analyst sees a rise to $245. What next?

Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] traded at a high on 2025-08-08, posting a 2.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $202.09.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24174549 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alphabet Inc stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for GOOG stock reached $2440.01 billion, with 5.44 billion shares outstanding and 5.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.33M shares, GOOG reached a trading volume of 24174549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc [GOOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $219.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $212, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on GOOG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 36.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has GOOG stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.74, while it was recorded at 197.47 for the last single week of trading, and 177.37 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.65% and a Gross Margin at 58.92%. Alphabet Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 31.13%.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.83%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 25.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Alphabet Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 28.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Alphabet Inc’s (GOOG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $630417.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.90% and a Quick Ratio of 1.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 14.49%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]

There are presently around $61.60 billion, or 66.02% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 414.41 million shares, which is approximately 3.36% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 355.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.17 billion in GOOG stocks shares.