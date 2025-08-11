Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [RAYA] fell -91.31% so far this year. What now?

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [NASDAQ: RAYA] gained 14.40% on the last trading session, reaching $0.07 price per share at the time.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc represents 49.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.19 million with the latest information. RAYA stock price has been found in the range of $0.0622 to $0.0737.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.42M shares, RAYA reached a trading volume of 80178973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [RAYA]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for RAYA stock

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [RAYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.26. With this latest performance, RAYA shares dropped by -97.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1737, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2695 for Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [RAYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5875, while it was recorded at 0.0677 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3815 for the last 200 days.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [RAYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [RAYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.17% and a Gross Margin at 12.64%. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.69%.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. ( RAYA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.77%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.66%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Erayak Power Solution Group Inc’s (RAYA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (RAYA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3111.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.13% and a Quick Ratio of 0.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Erayak Power Solution Group Inc [RAYA]

There are presently around $0.03%, or 0.03%% of RAYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.