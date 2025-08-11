Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] stock Resumed by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $11

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.74 during the day while it closed the day at $9.55.

Energy Fuels Inc stock has also gained 7.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUUU stock has inclined by 100.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 88.36% and gained 106.26% year-on date.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $2.20 billion, with 229.42 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.29M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 15030301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 46.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -131.84% and a Gross Margin at -7.96%. Energy Fuels Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.05%.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Energy Fuels Inc. ( UUUU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -18.27%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Energy Fuels Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -14.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$67956.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.10% and a Quick Ratio of 5.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 59.16% of UUUU stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 12.03 million shares, which is approximately 7.35% of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 11.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.05 million in UUUU stocks shares.