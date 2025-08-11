DraftKings Inc [DKNG] Revenue clocked in at $5.41 billion, up 36.65% YTD: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.94%.

Over the last 12 months, DKNG stock rose by 15.27%. The one-year DraftKings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.11. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 1.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.13 billion, with 496.05 million shares outstanding and 477.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 16810240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $55.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DKNG stock. On April 22, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 64 to 52.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKNG in the course of the last twelve months was 75.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.27% in the past year of trading.

DraftKings Inc [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, while the present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.31, while it was recorded at 44.69 for the last single week of trading, and 39.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37% and a Gross Margin at 39.45%. DraftKings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.63%.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -26.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, DraftKings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on DraftKings Inc’s (DKNG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$59700.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.34% and a Quick Ratio of 1.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DKNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG.

DraftKings Inc [DKNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $83.86%, or 85.97%% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40.82 million shares, which is approximately 8.5154%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 30.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.18 billion in DKNG stocks shares.