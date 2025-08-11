Desjardins slashes price target on Denison Mines Corp [DNN] – find out why.

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] loss -5.36% or -0.12 points to close at $2.12 with a heavy trading volume of 53054879 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.25, the shares rose to $2.36 and dropped to $2.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 18.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 112.28M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 53054879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.11 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1684.51% and a Gross Margin at -1393.26%. Denison Mines Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1899.80%.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Denison Mines Corp. ( DNN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.63%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -12.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Denison Mines Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -15.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denison Mines Corp go to 29.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Denison Mines Corp [DNN]

There are presently around $56.13%, or 56.30%% of DNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 67.29 million shares, which is approximately 7.542%. ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 59.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$118.2 million in DNN stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $$70.7 million in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9563%.