Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Oklo Inc [OKLO] – find out why.

Oklo Inc [NYSE: OKLO] loss -5.04% on the last trading session, reaching $75.32 price per share at the time.

Oklo Inc represents 139.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.01 billion with the latest information. OKLO stock price has been found in the range of $74.3 to $80.8.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.90M shares, OKLO reached a trading volume of 13654080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKLO shares is $63.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Oklo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Oklo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on OKLO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for OKLO stock

Oklo Inc [OKLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, OKLO shares gained by 35.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 254.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.04 for Oklo Inc [OKLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.18, while it was recorded at 79.65 for the last single week of trading, and 36.82 for the last 200 days.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oklo Inc. ( OKLO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -20.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -19.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oklo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -202.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Oklo Inc’s (OKLO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Oklo Inc. (OKLO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4843716.81 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 36.23% and a Quick Ratio of 36.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Oklo Inc [OKLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oklo Inc posted -5.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oklo Inc go to 3.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oklo Inc [OKLO]

There are presently around $29.08%, or 36.86%% of OKLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKLO stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 6.92 million shares, which is approximately 6.9193%. ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$48.42 million in OKLO stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$33.21 million in OKLO stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9196%.