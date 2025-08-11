Craig Hallum lifts Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] loss -1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $6.66 price per share at the time.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp represents 213.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.42 billion with the latest information. NVTS stock price has been found in the range of $6.53 to $7.0.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.32M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 20619914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $6.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on NVTS stock. On May 13, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NVTS shares from 10 to 4.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.33. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.75 for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.64% and a Gross Margin at -0.55%. Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.63%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Navitas Semiconductor Corp. ( NVTS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -32.05%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -28.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -31.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$444607.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.23% and a Quick Ratio of 7.59%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corp posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 24.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]

There are presently around $35.87%, or 46.19%% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9.9 million shares, which is approximately 5.4053%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$38.07 million in NVTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$37.25 million in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0138%.