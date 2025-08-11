CoreWeave Inc [CRWV] moved up 7.00: Why It’s Important

CoreWeave Inc [NASDAQ: CRWV] jumped around 8.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $129.55 at the close of the session, up 7.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.38M shares, CRWV reached a trading volume of 17044133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoreWeave Inc [CRWV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWV shares is $107.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWV stock is a recommendation set at 2.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CoreWeave Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for CoreWeave Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CRWV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

How has CRWV stock performed recently?

CoreWeave Inc [CRWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.35, while it was recorded at 115.74 for the last single week of trading.

CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Based on CoreWeave Inc’s (CRWV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.88%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for CoreWeave Inc [CRWV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreWeave Inc posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.49. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWV.

Insider trade positions for CoreWeave Inc [CRWV]

There are presently around 78.73% of CRWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors.