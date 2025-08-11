Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] gain 58.97% so far this year. What now?

Cisco Systems, Inc [NASDAQ: CSCO] price surged by 2.70 percent to reach at $1.89.

A sum of 31363296 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.96M shares. Cisco Systems, Inc shares reached a high of $72.02 and dropped to a low of $70.215 until finishing in the latest session at $71.79.

The one-year CSCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.25. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $73.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CSCO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.97. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.13 for Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.30, while it was recorded at 69.38 for the last single week of trading, and 61.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.76% and a Gross Margin at 63.56%. Cisco Systems, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.36%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cisco Systems, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cisco Systems, Inc’s (CSCO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $108296.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CSCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems, Inc posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc go to 5.17%.

Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $81.25%, or 81.31%% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 386.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.6155%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 354.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.86 billion in CSCO stocks shares.