Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Stock trading around $4.75 per share: What’s Next?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.65%.

Over the last 12 months, CIFR stock rose by 2.37%. The one-year Cipher Mining Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.98. The average equity rating for CIFR stock is currently 1.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.87 billion, with 386.76 million shares outstanding and 230.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.56M shares, CIFR stock reached a trading volume of 18367680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

CIFR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.37% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cipher Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.47% and a Gross Margin at -74.65%. Cipher Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.95%.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cipher Mining Inc. ( CIFR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -21.39%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -17.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cipher Mining Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -16.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3581395.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.18% and a Quick Ratio of 4.18%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CIFR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cipher Mining Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIFR.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $65.74%, or 67.75%% of CIFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.0 million shares, which is approximately 4.1347%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$51.07 million in CIFR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$34.94 million in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6781%.