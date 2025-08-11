Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] moved down -2.93: Why It’s Important

Chipotle Mexican Grill [NYSE: CMG] closed the trading session at $41.44 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.43, while the highest price level was $42.65.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.37 percent and weekly performance of -2.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.13M shares, CMG reached to a volume of 22460805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMG shares is $58.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMG stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Melius raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on CMG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMG in the course of the last twelve months was 37.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

CMG stock trade performance evaluation

Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, CMG shares dropped by -26.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.37 for Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.02, while it was recorded at 42.47 for the last single week of trading, and 54.31 for the last 200 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.31% and a Gross Margin at 22.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.32%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chipotle Mexican Grill. ( CMG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 42.59%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 16.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 19.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill. (CMG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $11800.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.65% and a Quick Ratio of 1.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chipotle Mexican Grill posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chipotle Mexican Grill go to 14.40%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $90.24%, or 90.86%% of CMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119.81 million shares, which is approximately 8.7271%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 109.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.86 billion in CMG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.45 billion in CMG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0129%.