Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Revenue clocked in at $197.09 million, down -80.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.05%.

Over the last 12 months, CGC stock dropped by -54.38%. The one-year Canopy Growth Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.92. The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $251.70 million, with 205.15 million shares outstanding and 197.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.70M shares, CGC stock reached a trading volume of 45541871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.38% in the past year of trading.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.38% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.06% and a Gross Margin at 18.62%. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -185.25%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Canopy Growth Corporation. ( CGC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -98.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -45.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Canopy Growth Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -62.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Canopy Growth Corporation. (CGC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$380322.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.07% and a Quick Ratio of 2.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canopy Growth Corporation posted -1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.9. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 64.10%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $7.12%, or 7.18%% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 3.56 million shares, which is approximately 4.4929%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 2.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$13.88 million in CGC stocks shares;