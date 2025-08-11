BMO Capital Markets lifts Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.42%.

Over the last 12 months, UEC stock rose by 52.17%. The one-year Uranium Energy Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.73. The average equity rating for UEC stock is currently 1.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.52 billion, with 435.03 million shares outstanding and 432.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, UEC stock reached a trading volume of 15517352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while National Bank Financial analysts kept a Outperform rating on UEC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

UEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.42. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 62.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.47 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.29% and a Gross Margin at -10.31%. Uranium Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.29%.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Uranium Energy Corp. ( UEC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -9.06%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Uranium Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Uranium Energy Corp’s (UEC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$805531.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 10.11% and a Quick Ratio of 5.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $77.22%, or 78.73%% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 31.57 million shares, which is approximately 7.9459%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$174.26 million in UEC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$147.26 million in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1671%.