Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -69.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Bit Origin Ltd [NASDAQ: BTOG] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.5493 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49.

Bit Origin Ltd stock has also gained 44.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTOG stock has inclined by 149.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.28% and lost -69.27% year-on date.

The market cap for BTOG stock reached $28.44 million, with 58.21 million shares outstanding and 52.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.86M shares, BTOG reached a trading volume of 47008993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTOG stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.34. With this latest performance, BTOG shares gained by 68.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1012, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0887 for Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2964, while it was recorded at 0.3854 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6145 for the last 200 days.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bit Origin Ltd. ( BTOG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -339.55%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -151.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bit Origin Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -470.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bit Origin Ltd. (BTOG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2656000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.04% and a Quick Ratio of 2.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.57%, or 0.58%% of BTOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.