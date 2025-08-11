BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] is -73.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTAI] gained 18.48% or 0.63 points to close at $4.04 with a heavy trading volume of 42951535 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.58, the shares rose to $4.68 and dropped to $3.5708, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTAI points out that the company has recorded 35.32% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, BTAI reached to a volume of 42951535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $40 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2023, representing the official price target for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock. On March 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BTAI shares from 20 to 22.

Trading performance analysis for BTAI stock

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 194.89. With this latest performance, BTAI shares gained by 102.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2668.84% and a Gross Margin at -28.78%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2163.17%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1082702.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.48% and a Quick Ratio of 1.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc posted -3.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -10.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.63. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc go to 61.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]

There are presently around $11.14%, or 12.25%% of BTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2.99 million shares, which is approximately 1.1178%. FMR LLC, holding 2.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.82 million in BTAI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$1.24 million in BTAI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3632%.