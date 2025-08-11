Barrington Research lifts fuboTV Inc [FUBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] loss -0.54% or -0.02 points to close at $3.68 with a heavy trading volume of 34294962 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.665, the shares rose to $3.98 and dropped to $3.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -8.91% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.69M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 34294962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2024, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Needham kept a Buy rating on FUBO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for FUBO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.27 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.43% and a Gross Margin at 12.47%. fuboTV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.30%.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for fuboTV Inc. ( FUBO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.67%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, fuboTV Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on fuboTV Inc’s (FUBO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.94%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $119169.49 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

There are presently around $43.54%, or 45.16%% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.17 million shares, which is approximately 7.1225%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.98 million in FUBO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$10.38 million in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6903%.