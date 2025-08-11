Barrick Mining Corp [B] Stock trading around $23.43 per share: What’s Next?

Barrick Mining Corp [NYSE: B] gained 1.56% or 0.36 points to close at $23.43 with a heavy trading volume of 18679033 shares.

It opened the trading session at $23.365, the shares rose to $23.535 and dropped to $23.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for B points out that the company has recorded 36.38% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.98M shares, B reached to a volume of 18679033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for B shares is $26.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on B stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Barrick Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Barrick Mining Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on B stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for B in the course of the last twelve months was 22.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

Barrick Mining Corp [B] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, B shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.16% in the past year of trading.

Barrick Mining Corp [B] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, B shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for B stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.99. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 22.79 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Mining Corp [B]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Mining Corp [B] shares currently have an operating margin of 35.79% and a Gross Margin at 37.23%. Barrick Mining Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.50%.

Barrick Mining Corp (B) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Barrick Mining Corp. ( B), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.70%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Barrick Mining Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Barrick Mining Corp’s (B) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Barrick Mining Corp. (B) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $86567.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.87% and a Quick Ratio of 2.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Barrick Mining Corp [B]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Mining Corp posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for B. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Mining Corp go to 24.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barrick Mining Corp [B]

There are presently around 62.34% of B stock, in the hands of institutional investors.