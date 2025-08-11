Barclays slashes price target on Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] – find out why.

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] price plunged by -4.22 percent to reach at -$0.74.

A sum of 12851724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.51M shares. Rocket Companies Inc shares reached a high of $17.645 and dropped to a low of $16.74 until finishing in the latest session at $16.81.

The one-year RKT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.88. The average equity rating for RKT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on RKT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.85 for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.40, while it was recorded at 17.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.88% and a Gross Margin at 97.73%. Rocket Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.01%.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rocket Companies Inc. ( RKT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.01%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rocket Companies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rocket Companies Inc’s (RKT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$21.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.42% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

RKT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Companies Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc go to 62.03%.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $67.93%, or 68.87%% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.1 million shares, which is approximately 8.6623%. FMR LLC, holding 11.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$152.91 million in RKT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$127.61 million in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6691%.