Barclays plc ADR [BCS] gain 86.01% so far this year. What now?

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] traded at a high on 2025-08-08, posting a 0.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.94.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13363939 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barclays plc ADR stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.58%.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $70.28 billion, with 3.54 billion shares outstanding and 3.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.98M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 13363939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays plc ADR [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Barclays plc ADR stock.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.39. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.53, while it was recorded at 19.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays plc ADR [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.80%. Barclays plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.32%.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Barclays plc ADR. ( BCS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.83%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Barclays plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Barclays plc ADR’s (BCS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barclays plc ADR posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 19.96%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

There are presently around 7.80% of BCS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 29.98 million shares, which is approximately 0.201%. ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19.68 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.76 million in BCS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $187.33 million in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1173%.