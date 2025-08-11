Bank Of America Corp [BAC] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $51

Bank Of America Corp [NYSE: BAC] traded at a high on 2025-08-08, posting a 2.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30592477 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank Of America Corp stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $340.79 billion, with 7.44 billion shares outstanding and 7.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.92M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 30592477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank Of America Corp [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $53.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bank Of America Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Bank Of America Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on BAC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.23.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank Of America Corp [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Bank Of America Corp [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.32, while it was recorded at 45.55 for the last single week of trading, and 44.24 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of America Corp [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of America Corp [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.41%. Bank Of America Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.40%.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bank Of America Corp. ( BAC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.46%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bank Of America Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.57%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Bank Of America Corp [BAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank Of America Corp posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of America Corp go to 15.14%.

Insider trade positions for Bank Of America Corp [BAC]

There are presently around $67.85%, or 74.27% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1.03 billion shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 641.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.52 billion in BAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.82 billion in BAC stock.