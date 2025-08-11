Arete lifts Core Scientific Inc [CORZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Core Scientific Inc [NASDAQ: CORZ] gained 0.42% or 0.06 points to close at $14.41 with a heavy trading volume of 16571280 shares.

It opened the trading session at $14.54, the shares rose to $14.63 and dropped to $14.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CORZ points out that the company has recorded 15.00% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.76M shares, CORZ reached to a volume of 16571280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORZ shares is $18.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Core Scientific Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Core Scientific Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on CORZ stock.

Trading performance analysis for CORZ stock

Core Scientific Inc [CORZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, CORZ shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.81 for Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core Scientific Inc [CORZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.82% and a Gross Margin at 5.08%. Core Scientific Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.30%.

Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$271292.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.78% and a Quick Ratio of 1.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Core Scientific Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CORZ.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]

There are presently around $82.89%, or 89.43%% of CORZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CORZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.58 million shares, which is approximately 7.0476%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$90.66 million in CORZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$79.05 million in CORZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7618%.