Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] loss -0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $9.72 price per share at the time.

Archer Aviation Inc represents 548.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.16 billion with the latest information. ACHR stock price has been found in the range of $9.55 to $9.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.15M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 22634966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.69 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Archer Aviation Inc. ( ACHR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -73.89%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -59.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Archer Aviation Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -47.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Archer Aviation Inc’s (ACHR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$447473.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 15.80% and a Quick Ratio of 15.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer Aviation Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Aviation Inc go to 16.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]

There are presently around 38.72% of ACHR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25.46 million shares, which is approximately 7.62%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.04 million in ACHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.49 million in ACHR stock with ownership of approximately 3.61%.