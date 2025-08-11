Apple Inc [AAPL] gain 10.67% so far this year. What now?

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $229.35 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $219.25, while the highest price level was $230.99.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.67 percent and weekly performance of 13.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 54.78M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 111345109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $234.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $210 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Apple Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $240, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on AAPL stock. On August 01, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 235 to 240.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.41% in the past year of trading.

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.67, while it was recorded at 213.78 for the last single week of trading, and 221.10 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.87% and a Gross Margin at 46.68%. Apple Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 24.30%.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Apple Inc. ( AAPL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 149.81%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 29.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Apple Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 66.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Apple Inc’s (AAPL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Apple Inc. (AAPL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $605365.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.87% and a Quick Ratio of 0.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc [AAPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 8.49%.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $63.33%, or 64.69%% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.05 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.2 billion in AAPL stocks shares.